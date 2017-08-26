Victory Lane on fire

The Victory Lane bar and restaurant on Cty. G in town of Merrill caught fire about 8:30 a.m. this morning. The fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread to engulf the building. The Merrill Fire Department with mutual aid from other neighboring fire departments are battling the blaze. A large crowd gathered to watch the fire. According to owner Dave Leopold, Victory Lane’s annual charity golf outing will go on as planned today with the dinner portion of the event – originally scheduled to be held at Victory Lane – moved to the nearby Eagles Club.

This video was taken about 9:30 a.m. as multiple fire departments worked to control the fire.

