Fire results in total loss of local sports bar

An early morning fire has resulted in a total loss for Victory Lane Sports Bar, located at W4998 Pinewood Lane; Town of Merrill.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Saturday afternoon, at 8:28 AM Saturday morning, the Lincoln County 911 Communications Center received a call reporting a fire at Victory Lane.

Upon arrival of a responding deputy, employees were actively fighting the fire with fire extinguishers in the kitchen area. Attempts to douse the fire continued until all extinguishers has been expended. The fire quickly spread through the attic area of the building.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with personnel and equipment from the Merrill Fire Department, Pine River Fire Department, Town of Corning Fire Department, Town of Maine Fire Department, Tomahawk Ambulance, Langlade Ambulance, Pine River First Responders and the Salvation Army responded to and assisted at the scene.