Merrill Police reports

August 21

8:49 p.m.- An officer observed a male party who had an active warrant for his arrest. Contact was made with the male party and the warrant was confirmed. The male was arrested and taken to the jail.

August 22

3:41 p.m.- An officer was dispatched to a child neglect case. A store employee called to advise two young children were left inside a vehicle alone. The vehicle left the business right after law enforcement was contacted. Investigation is ongoing.

7:50 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and the passenger fled on foot from the vehicle. The officer pursued on foot and the juvenile suspect was taken into custody. The juvenile was transported to a secure detention facility. There are criminal charges being referred to the juvenile justice system.

August 23

8:16 a.m.- Officers were dispatched to a missing person and missing vehicle at a local hotel. Officers found out through further investigation that the vehicle had been stolen by the missing person. The suspect and vehicle were later found in Middleton, Wis., by the Middleton Police Department. The suspect was taken into custody for operating a vehicle without owners consent.

12:14 p.m.- Officers were advised of a possible attempted burglary in the 500 block of Blaine Street. An unidentified suspect and his dog were found in a residential garage by the owner of the residence. Suspect fled from the scene, nothing was found missing from the residence. Investigation is ongoing.

August 24

4:46 p.m.- An officer on patrol was flagged down by an individual wanting to report a theft. The reporting party advised that someone had entered his vehicle and had taken an item. No known suspects at this time.

7:29 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had expired registration as well as a defective exhaust. During the course of the contact, the driver displayed signs indicative of impairment and the driver was placed through field sobriety tests. Based off of the field sobriety tests, the operator was arrested for operating while under the influence 2nd offense, drug related. A Lincoln County Sheriffs Office K9 responded and had a positive alert on the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located prescription medications including ones that the individual did not have prescriptions for. The male operator was also arrested on two counts of felony bail jumping and unlawful possession of a prescription medication and transported to the jail.