Merrill police notify community of sex offender’s release

In accordance with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and Community Notification Law, the Merrill Police Department is notifying the community that a convicted sex offender will be released to the Merrill area.

Gary Schwigel, 35, will be released Aug. 29 to Community Supervision administered by the WI Department of Corrections. He is not wanted by the police at this time.

Schwigel will be released to Merrill and will be on supervision with the WI Department of Corrections until Sept. 4, 2027. Upon release, Mr. Schwigel will be placed on Intensive Supervision and will be subject to lifetime Global Positioning System (GPS) monitoring. Mr. Schwigel will be required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program for life. The WI Sex Offender Registry can be located at www.widocoffenders.org.

Schwigel was convicted in 2006 of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child in Washington County. He was convicted in 2008 of Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child in Lincoln County.

If you have concerns or questions regarding Gary Schwigel, please contact the Merrill Police Department at 715-536-8311.