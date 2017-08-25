CLOSE

Denis N. Harder, age 80, of Merrill, died Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at Pine Crest Nursing Home.

Denis was born March 7, 1937, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, son of the late Walter and Aleda (Plant) Harder. Denis had worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Merrill. Denis enjoyed watching wrestling on TV, fishing for hours off the dock, and was an avid Packer fan.

Denis is survived by his brother, John Harder, and a half-brother, Kurt Braun, both of Merrill; as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Denis is preceded in death by a sister, Lenore ‘Bubbles’ Polowski, and a brother, Jared Harder.

Per Denis’ request, there will be no services. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

