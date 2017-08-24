Sheriff’s Office warns of contractor scam

CLOSE

A new scam has been revealed by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. A scam victim contacted the sheriff’s office after paying for tree branches to be

removed.

The scammers contacted an 81 year old Tomahawk resident and advised that they had been contacted by the Lincoln County Highway Department to clear brush and limbs

at a charge of $2 per limb. The victim in this matter agreed to the services and the men went to work. After about an hour the victim advised the men to stop working

and that she no longer wanted their service. The scammers stopped working and attempted to charge the victim $900. When the victim refused to pay they offered a reduced

price of $450.00 and the parties eventually agreed to $300. A check was written and the scammers left.

The vehicle was described as a newer model silver truck with ladders on it. Four men were involved, with one being described as caucasian, in his 30’s with a slender build

and wearing raggedy overalls. They gave the victim a business card with the name ‘Reed Brothers-Asphalt, concrete, road base, chip/seal coact, crack filling and roof coating on it/

Phone numbers of 715-952-0077. A phone number of 618-315-5007 was also listed on the card.

Contact was made with the Lincoln County Highway Department and they advised they had not contracted to cut trees or brush,

If you are contacted b these individuals, do not allow them to conduct any work or pay them any fees.

We ask that you report the incident to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (715) 536-6272 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Lincoln

County Crime Stoppers at (715) 536-3726