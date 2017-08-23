Lenore Ehlert celebrates 100th birthday

Pictured celebrating with Ehlert, from left, were Lincoln County Sheriff's Office dispatcher Michael "Gus" Caylor; Lincoln County Sheriff Jeff Jaeger; Merrill Police Officer Robert Caylor; Merrill Police Chief Corey Bennett; Merrill Police Captain Greg Hartwig; Merrill Fire Department Firefighter/Paramedic Tad Wegener and Firefighter/Paramedic Bryson Cruise.

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Saturday afternoon, members of the Merrill Police and Fire Departments and Lincoln County Sheriff Jeff Jaeger joined family and friends of Lenore Ehlert at Park Place, celebrating Lenore’s 100th Birthday.
“Obviously being 100 years old is a special event, but Lenore is even more special to those of us in law enforcement because she is the widow of Merrill Police Department Captain Elmer Krueger who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1952,” Michael Caylor noted. Lenore was also presented with official recognitions from Governor Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Investigation leads to Felony sexual assault charges for LDF man

Comments comments

‘Brats for Vets’ crosses $10,000 mark

Comments comments

Congressman Duffy To honor Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Comments comments

'A hint of fall in the air'