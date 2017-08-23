Lenore Ehlert celebrates 100th birthday

CLOSE

Saturday afternoon, members of the Merrill Police and Fire Departments and Lincoln County Sheriff Jeff Jaeger joined family and friends of Lenore Ehlert at Park Place, celebrating Lenore’s 100th Birthday.

“Obviously being 100 years old is a special event, but Lenore is even more special to those of us in law enforcement because she is the widow of Merrill Police Department Captain Elmer Krueger who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1952,” Michael Caylor noted. Lenore was also presented with official recognitions from Governor Walker and Attorney General Brad Schimel.