Investigation leads to Felony sexual assault charges for LDF man

A 50 year old Lac Du Flambeau man was been formally charged following a months’ long investigation into a reported sexual assaults in the Town of Birch.

Deputies were notified in May of this year of allegations against the man. The incidents reportedly took place in a home in the Town of Birch, both in the summer of 2016 and in the spring of 2017. The incidents reportedly involved two victims under the age of 18, with one being as young as 16.

Bryan Thomas Hoban made an initial court appearance on Wednesday in Lincoln County Court, where he was formally charged with three felony counts of incest by a stepparent.

A Lincoln County Judge set a cash bond of $5000 and a signature bond of $45,000. Hoban was able to post the cash bond and has since been released from the jail.