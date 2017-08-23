Congressman Duffy To honor Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

CLOSE

Congressman Sean Duffy will honor local law enforcement for their role in the fight against the flow of methamphetamines into northern Wisconsin on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the County Board room of the Lincoln County Service Center, 801 N. Sales St., Merrill.

A three-year investigation which led to an apprehension of 127 pounds of meth (valued at $5.7 million) was led by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation; the Wausau office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit; the Wausau Police Department, and IRS Criminal Investigation unit.

The event is open to the public.