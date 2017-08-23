CLOSE

Bernice ‘Bo’ Frazier passed away peacefully at Atrium Health Care in Weston after an epic 12 year fight with Alzheimer’s, on Monday, August 21, 2017. She was 88 years old.

Bernice was born August 27, 1928, in Oshkosh, the only child of the late Frank and Florence (Rucks) Schneider. She married Thomas Frazier on September 17, 1949, in Merrill. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2010. Bernice retired after 27 years as the Deputy City Treasurer – City of Merrill. Bernice enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, and socializing. But most of all, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bo is survived by her two sons, Steve (Brenda) Frazier of Schofield, and Greg (Jane) Frazier of Belleville; four grandchildren, Mike (Heather) Geer of Appleton, Nick (Tina) Geer of Ringle, Alex (Jasper) Hartinger of Wausau, and Tom (Toni) Frazier of Sun Prairie; and eight great grandchildren, Kiki, Hailey, Ava, and Korbin Geer, Mac and Bodhi Hartinger, and Grafton and Sloan Frazier.

The funeral will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 28, 2017, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Schofield. The Rev. Raymond Connor will officiate. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Merrill Memorial Park Columbarium. Visitation will be from 4:30 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:30 AM Monday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

A special thank you to the staff at Atrium Health Care, formerly Kennedy Park, for eight years of love and caring attention on her journey. They made unbearable circumstances bearable.