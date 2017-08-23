‘Brats for Vets’ crosses $10,000 mark

CLOSE

Last Wednesday, the 7th Brats for Vets fundraiser was held at the Sawmill Brewing Company in Merrill. To date these events sponsored by Rock 94.7 have raised over $10,000 for the Northwoods Veterans Post in Merrill. The Merrill band Winchester provided entertainment and Justin Mondeik had his #44 ARCA race car on display as part of the Alan Kulwicki Driver Development Program. Representatives from his team (orange shirts), ROCK 94.7, VFW Post 1638, American Legion Post 46, AMVETS Post 2000, VFW Auxilliary, and DAV Chapter 29 were all on hand to support the event.