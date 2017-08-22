Merrill police reports

CLOSE

August 14

10:08 a.m.- Officers responded to an address in the 600 block of Cottage Street for a domestic disturbance. As a result, a male was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Domestic related.

August 15

8:57 a.m.- A caller reported that her jewelry pouch had been stolen out of her hotel room. The investigation is ongoing.

4:40 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. A K9 unit was deployed on the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal substances. A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills. The driver was placed under arrest for possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of THC and felony bail jumping.

9:45 p.m.- A caller reported that some money was stolen from her residence. The investigation is ongoing.

9:50 p.m.- A caller reported that a male party had entered her apartment without permission and engaged in a physical altercation with her boyfriend. It was reported that the male party then left the apartment. Officers later located the suspect and placed him under arrest for battery, criminal trespass to a dwelling and disorderly conduct. While placing the male under arrest it was found that he was in possession of marijuana and so he was charged for possession of marijuana as well.

August 16

12:24 p.m.- Officers responded to a drug activity complaint. The caller observed two male parties in a vehicle that appeared to be overdosing. Contact was made with the two males and they were ordered out of the vehicle. One male attempted to flee and he resisted arrest. The male was “tased” and was taken into custody. Both parties had warrants for their arrest. Numerous charges for both parties will follow.

8:38 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and one male party fled on foot from the vehicle. The male driver admitted there were illegal items in the vehicle and turned over drug paraphernalia to the officer. The vehicle was searched and the male driver was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. The other male passenger still in the vehicle was arrested for a probation violation.

August 17

9:23 a.m.- An officer responded to a local business for a theft complaint. The owners advised the female employee has been making fraudulent transactions at the business. The employee was confronted and initially denied the accusations, then admitted to them. She was arrested for theft.

8:07 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver had an active warrant for his arrest through the state of Oregon. The male admitted to having a marijuana pipe in the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and also located was a methamphetamine pipe and gem bags. The male was arrested for the warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

August 18

9:30 a.m.- Officers responded to a Disorderly Conduct complaint in the 1000 block of East 1st Street. As a result, a male was arrested for a Probation Violation and Disorderly Conduct.

5:15 p.m.- Officers went to 406 Scott Street and arrested a male with active arrest warrants. Drug Paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine were located and the male was charged accordingly.

4:02 p.m.- A male was arrested and brought to the jail for a Probation Violation.

August 19

6:32 p.m.- A caller reported being harassed by a female party. Officers responded and located the female suspect. An investigation resulted in the female suspect being cited for disorderly conduct. After officers left the scene, the female who had been cited continued to send threatening and vulgar text messages to the reporting person. Officers returned and took the female to jail for disorderly conduct.

August 20

3:20 a.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver showed signs of impairment and the officer placed the driver through field sobriety tests. As a result, a male was arrested for Operating While under the Influence 2nd Offense. The person was later released to a responsible party.

9:11 a.m.- Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. As a result of an investigation, a male party was placed under arrest for Domestic related Disorderly Conduct and was taken to jail.

9:25 p.m.- A caller reported that he had been physically assaulted by his neighbor. The caller was unable to identify his neighbor and the investigation is ongoing.