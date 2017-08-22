CLOSE

Madelyn “Maddy” Anabelle Odegard, born May 20, 2008, made her way into God’s arms on Tuesday August 15, 2017 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield, WI. She battled courageously and stoically with cancer over the past 3 years before it finally became too much.

Maddy was a wonderful ray of sunshine in so many peoples’ eyes. She had a laugh that would warm your heart and a sense of humor that would make your own laughter ring out. She had a quick wit for her age and kept everyone on point. She was a leader and best friend to her sisters, Isabelle and Amelia and a comfort and companion for her parents, Heidi and Joshua. She was loved by anyone who met her and even those who only knew her through story were touched by her life.

Though treatments sometimes caused limitations, Maddy never let those slow her down or hinder her fun or enjoyment of life. She was our tomboy who loved the outdoors, climbing trees and science experiments. She also loved arts and crafts, playing piano, doing Legos and training her cats, Marley and Midnight.

We want to thank everyone who helped, supported and prayed for our little angel. We also want to thank the the Pedeatric Oncology team at Marshfield Clinic, the Peds team at St Joseph’s Hospital and the Child Life Team for Maddy’s care.

Maddy is survived by her parents Joshua and Heidi, her siblings Isabelle, Amelia and Hudson, her cats Marley and Midnight as well as her grandparents and great grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins. While she left us far too early, she made an indelible imprint on our hearts and souls.

There will be a ceremony for family later in the week. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Joshua’s Camp or Make a Wish as they were two organizations that brought her some of the best moments during her journey.

