Cty. YY closed today

Lincoln County Interim Highway Commissioner, Jason Lemmer, advises that County Road YY between US 86 and Strucker Road in the Town of Tomahawk will be closed today, Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to culvert replacement.