Randy L. Ament, 64, of Merrill passed away at Saint Clare’s Hospital on August 13th, 2017. He was born to Duane and Joyce Ament on October 20th, 1952. He is survived by one son Ty Ament, Merrill, two daughters Tisha Ament, Merrill and Angel Brunker, Merrill, one brother Duane “Mick” Ament, DePere and 6 grandchildren; Reece Ament, Trayton Ament, True Fairfield, Ryann Brunker, Josiah Lewis, and Jaylin Lewis along with his significant other Darcy Neumann.

Randy loved the outdoors… which included gardening, hunting and fishing. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

We are going to miss you our Daffodil.

A Memorial will be held at Riverside Park 1700 O’Day Street, Merrill, on September 30th at 12:00 noon.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences can be made at www.HonorOne.com