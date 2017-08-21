Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

CLOSE

A 29-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Friday evening on multiple charges after deputies investigated a suspicious person in the Town of Merrill. Just before 4 p.m., a business in the Town of Merrill off of County Rd. K called the Sheriff’s Office to report a suspicious person. When deputies investigated they found the man who showed signs of impairment. Deputies eventually took the man into custody for a felony fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle while impaired along with charges of obstructing an officer and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping for violating terms of bonds issued on other criminal matters in Marathon and Oneida counties.

A 22-year-old Merrill man was taken into custody late Friday evening in the Town of Merrill. Just before 10 p.m., a deputy located a vehicle in the ditch on County Rd. JJ south of Lincoln Drive. The driver displayed signs of intoxication and was eventually cites for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A 53-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested early Saturday morning on a criminal traffic charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the man was operating on State Rd. 86 west of County Rd. T in the Town of Tomahawk at 1:18 a.m. after he observed it driving without its head lamps being turned on. The driver was eventually cited for a third offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A 45-year-old Antigo woman was arrested Saturday afternoon on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the woman was riding in on State Rd. 64 at Monteray Drive for speeding. When a check was done it was found the woman was wanted by the Racine County Sheriff for contempt of court.

A 36-year-old Gleason man was arrested Sunday afternoon on several charges after deputies responded to a disturbance in the Town of Schley. A caller reported at 4:06 p.m. that the man was at a residence on Schielke Road and was intoxicated and causing problems. The suspect was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

A 50-year-old Tomahawk man was seriously injured after a single vehicle crash Sunday evening in the Town of Wilson. A 911 call reported a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled over on County Rd. CC south of US Hwy. 8 at 7:49 p.m. The male subject was transported by Tomahawk EMS to Ministry Sacred Heart Hospital before he was transported by Spirit Medical Transport to Marshfield Medical Center where he remains in stable condition. Deputies noted alcohol was a factor in the incident and cited the man for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated first offense and driving without insurance.

The number of car deer crashes remains high and motorists are cautioned to watch for deer as they have become more active. The crashes were reported mostly in the early morning hours after day break. A turkey was also struck this past week. On Wednesday a Marshfield woman struck a bird on US Hwy. 51 south of State Rd. 64 in the Town of Pine River causing her windshield to be shattered.