Laurel L. Streich, 60, of Merrill, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Laurel was born August 12, 1957 in Merrill, daughter of the late Thomas and Laurice (Severt) Schwartzman. She married Kelly Streich on June 29, 1985. He survives. Laurel had worked for 20 years at the former Pine Ridge Restaurant in Merrill. In 1994, she formed a partnership with one of her brothers and bought the former Champs Restaurant in Merrill. In 1996, Laurel formed a partnership with her other brother and became the co-owner/co-operator of 3’s Company in Merrill. The restaurant business suited Laurel perfectly because she was a great cook and loved to feed a crowd. Due to health issues, Laurel eventually sold her interest in both restaurants.

Laurel loved classic cars. She had a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 Convertible that she showed and won many 1st of Show Grand Champion awards with. Laurel enjoyed snowmobiling for many years, camping and being outdoors. She also enjoyed trips to the casino especially being accompanied by her dad, Tom. Laurel enjoyed traveling and had visited many areas including Mexico, Arizona and Florida, but her favorite destination was Jamaica. For over 20 years, Laurel enjoyed attending various music festivals, including Hodag. Laurel enjoyed golfing and playing in a golf league with her husband. She loved her family and cherished the time she spent with her seven grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Kelly Streich of Merrill; daughters, Michelle Schwartzman of Wausau and Michelle (Andy) Geiss of Merrill; son, Chris (Karen) Streich of Merrill; seven grandchildren, Mitchel Schwartzman, Amanda and Melissa Becker, Michael Streich, and Josilynn, Madilynn and Lucas Geiss; brother, Bruce (Michelle) Schwartzman of Merrill; sister-in-law, Barb Schwartzman of Merrill; and many special friends. Laurel was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Laurice Schwartzman; her brother, Kim Schwartzman; and her beloved Yorkie, Lenny.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 25, 2017 at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Merrill. The Rev. Kyle Carnes will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:00 A.M. Friday at church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

