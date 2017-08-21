Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court.

CLOSE

Trever L. Ritchie, 28 of Wausau– was charged August 17 with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Narcotic Drugs and Misdemeanor charges of Possession Illegally Obtained Prescription, Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. According to court records, Merrill Police responded to North Genesee Street on Aug. 16 for a report of a male in a vehicle who appeared to have overdosed. Ritchie, who was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, resisted officers who attempted to remove him from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle reportedly found heroin, Narcan, prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, methamphetamine and ammunition. A search of Ritchie’s person revealed a used syringe. Ritchie reportedly admitted to officers recent methamphetamine and heroin use.

Miguel A Ponce-Rodriguez, 24 of Wausau– was charged August 17 with Felony charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Narcotic Drugs and Misdemeanor charges of Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription and Drug Paraphernalia. According to court records, Merrill Police responded to North Genesee Street on Aug. 16 for a report of a male in a vehicle who appeared to have overdosed. Ponce-Rodriguez was in the passenger seat of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle reportedly found heroin, Narcan, prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, methamphetamine and ammunition.

Jacob K. Ellis, 20 of Irma- was charged August 17 with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and a Misdemeanor charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. According to court records, Merrill Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Ellis was driving on East Main Street Aug. 16. A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed methamphetamine and a pipe.

Anden D Patterson, 37 of Mattoon– was charged August 16 with Felony-Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Bail Jumping and Misdemeanor charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of THC.

According to court records, a Merrill Police officer noticed loud music coming from a vehicle as it passed on East Main Street Aug. 15. A check on the registration showed the owner to have a suspended driver’s license and open bonds from Langlade County. A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was called to assist and the dog hit on the vehicle. Pills and marijuana were reportedly found in the vehicle and Methamphetamine was found on Patterson’s person.

Celina Rae Lee, 23 of Merrill-was charged August 16 with a Felony charge of Burglary to Building or Dwelling and a misdemeanor charge of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling. According to court records, Merrill Police responded to a Hendricks Street residence April 25 for a report of a burglary. Lee, along with two accomplices, were identified as suspects in the burglary. A door was broken to gain entry and cigarettes, a laptop computer and a tablet were taken.

Alyssa L. Kulawinski, 18 of Merrill-was charged August 16 with a Felony charge of Burglary to Building or Dwelling and a misdemeanor charge of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling. According to court records, Merrill Police responded to a Hendricks Street residence April 25 for a report of a burglary. Kulawinski, along with two accomplices, were identified as suspects in the burglary. A door was broken to gain entry and cigarettes, a laptop computer and a tablet were taken.

Arthur I. Woller, 44 of Merrill– was charged August 14 with Felony-Substantial Battery-Intend to Cause Great Bodily Harm and Intimiding a Victim by Threat of Force. According to court records, on Aug. 9, Woller slammed a knife handle on a woman’s finger during an argument, breaking the finger. He also reportedly threatened her if she told anybody about the incident.

James Joseph Pendleton, 29 of Antigo– was charged Jusly 25 with Felony-Battery by Prisoners, Strangulation and Suffocation and Bail Jumping. According to court records, Pendleton and another inmate in the Lincoln County Jail got into a disagreement over food trays on July 20. Pendleton reportedly rushed the other inmate, engaging in a physical altercation during which he bit him, struck him and applied pressure to his neck causing difficulty breathing. Pendleton had an open bond from Langlade County at the time.

Matthew W. Stine, 26 of Merrill-was charged August 11 with Felony Strangulation and Suffocation and Misdemeanor charges of Battery, Disorderly Conduct and Intimidating a Victim by dissuading Reporting. According to court records, Stine and the victim engaged in a verbal argument at a town of Merrill residence on Aug. 10. The incident reportedly turned physical as Stine struck the victim in the face four times and held a pillow over her face, causing difficulty breathing. Stine then reportedly made threats in an attempt to keep the victim from reporting the incident.

Keith R. Chaffey, 35 of Merrill-was charged August 16 with Misdemeanor charges of Battery, Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Disorderly Conduct and Possession of THC. According to court records, Chaffey reportedly entered a Division Street residence in the city of Merrill on Aug. 15 and got into a physical altercation with the homeowner. Chaffey reportedly punched the victim multiple times. When Merrill Police officers located Chaffey, he was found to have marijuana on his person as he was being taken into custody.

Jessica L. Singleton, 28 of Merrill-was charged August 16 with a Misdemeanor charge of Neglecting a Child. According to court records, a four-year-old child was found walking around unattended in the area of West Main Street on May 25 at approximately 9:30 p.m. When contacted by police, Singleton, the child’s mother, admitted to leaving the child unattended while she ran errands. The child told police she left the residence to look for her mother.