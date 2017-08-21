CLOSE

Carlos L. Berndt, 94, of the Town of Corning, Lincoln County, passed away Friday, August 18, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Carlos was born August 25, 1922, in the Town of Corning, son of the late Emil and Esther (Henrichs) Berndt. On May 12, 1945, he married the former Dorothy Barz at Trinity Lutheran Church, Merrill. Rev. William Kohn presided at the ceremony.

At the age of 16, Carlos started working for his father at logging camps as a teamster. After his marriage, Carlos and Dorothy took over the family farm in the Town of Corning. They dairy farmed for over 46 years. He also worked at the Lincoln County Highway Department for over 30 years. After his retirement, Carlos drove truck for his son, Terry, hauling pulp and logs. He really enjoyed working in the woods. He also worked for a local farmer doing fieldwork with a tractor.

Carlos was the sexton of St. Paul’s Cemetery in the Town of Corning for 40 years. He was a charter member of the Copper River Snowmobile Club and helped the club by designing trails and maintaining those trails. Carlos was a member of St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Merrill.

Carlos liked to spend time at his land and hunting shack in Newwood. He especially liked having family gatherings at the shack. Carlos enjoyed gun and bow hunting, making sausage, making firewood and driving his 4-wheeler. In his younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling and playing dartball. Carlos was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan.

Carlos was very fond of his family. He really enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carlos is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Barz) Berndt; daughter, Kathy (Berndt) Case; son, Terry Berndt; daughter-in-law, Carol (Westfall) Berndt; grandchildren, Tim Case, Chris (Sunshine) Berndt and Melissa (Joe) Pregler; great-grandchildren, Ellen Mondeik, Lauren Case, Kennedy Berndt, Liberty Berndt, Jordan Pregler and Jaxon Pregler; brother-in-law, Elgart Salefske; sister-in-law, Kaye (Mic) Roberts; and several nieces and nephews. Carlos was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Berndt; son-in-law, Charlie Case; brothers, Norman (Adeline) Berndt and Lylas (Bernice) Berndt; sister, Miriam (Berndt) Salefske; brothers-in-law, Donald Barz and David Barz; and sister-in-law, Delores (Don) Dobson.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 24, 2017 at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Merrill. Rev. Kyle Carnes will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Town of Corning. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, and after 9:30 A.M. Thursday at church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

