Backpack project tabbed a success

On Saturday, Aug. 12, hundreds of children and families visited Prairie River Middle School to pick up backpacks and school supplies. Through the generous donations of individuals, organizations and businesses, those young students are off to a great start for the 2017-2018 school year. Organizers reported overwhelming support for the project again this year.

Monetary donations are still graciously accepted, allowing the Merrill Forward Together Healthy Community Initiative (MFTHCI) to purchase items at closeout sale prices for those still needing backpacks and supplies and for next year’s distribution. Donations can be sent to MFTHCI-Backpacks at PO Box 793 in Merrill.

Families who qualify for free or reduced school lunch under federal guidelines that are new to the Merrill area or those that were unable to pick up backpacks on Saturday should contact Debi McGregor at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services at (715) 539-9228.