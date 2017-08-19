Pressure canner testing to be offered Wednesday

CLOSE

Pressure canner testing offered

Have you had the dial gauge on your pressure canner tested yet this year? It is recommended to have this gauge tested every year. If not, don’t worry; join, Jackie Carattini, Family Living Educator, Lincoln County UW-Extension at Merrill Ace Hardware, 920 E. Main St., on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to have your dial gauge tested.

Carattini will be on hand to offer free testing of dial gauges and to answer common canning and food preservation questions. She will also have free canning information available.

Please bring your lid only. The testing takes a few minutes but gives you the peace of mind that you are processing safely.