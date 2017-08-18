Your cloudy and cool Friday forecast <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/Bd57jiq78rE/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/Bd57jiq78rE" /> Posted by: Foto News , August 18, 2017 CLOSE Comments comments Related Posts Rock Falls Rod & Gun Club 90th Birthday bash set for Saturday Comments comments Ask an Official: DNR Warden, Forestry Director discuss outdoor burning; use of outboard motors Comments comments During Monday’s eclipse, drivers asked to focus on the road, not the skies Comments comments Showers and thunderstorms likely today