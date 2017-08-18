CLOSE

Lyle R. Dallman, age 34, of Merrill, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 12, 2017.

Lyle was born August 8, 1983 in Wausau, son of Delcina Hochstetler and Lyle Dallman. Lyle enjoyed working out and staying in shape. Recently, he worked as a personal trainer at Snap Fitness. Lyle enjoyed spending time with his family and his many friends. He also enjoyed being outdoors and hanging out with his pet dogs. Lyle will be remembered as a great friend who was very caring and kind hearted.

Lyle is survived by his soulmate, Stephanie Malzahn of Merrill; his mother, Delcina Hochstetler (Randy Ballmer) of Tonica, Illinois; his siblings, Jesse Dallman of Green Bay, Shane Young of Texas, Chad Dallman of Tomahawk and Sheila Dallman of Tomahawk; his dogs, Bailey, Charlie and Gotti; and his father, Lyle Dallman of Antigo.

A celebration of life will be held from 2:30 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at B’s Club 107 – 2410 N. State Hwy 107, Merrill. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com