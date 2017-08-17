PRMS football equipment pick-up

For parents of kids going into grades 6-8 in the 2017-18 school year that are interested in playing tackle football, there will be a parent meeting and equipment pick-up later in August.

For kids going into eighth grade, the parent meeting and equipment pick up will be Aug. 21, at 4:45 p.m. in the PRMS cafeteria. The first day of practice for the eighth graders will also be on Aug. 21, starting at 3 p.m. at PRMS; practices after that will be from 8-10 a.m.

Grades 6-7 will have their equipment pick up and parent meeting on Aug. 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the PRMS cafeteria. Evaluation day will be on Aug. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Lion’s Park. First day of practice will be Aug. 28 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

All players must have a physical or an alternate year card before the first day of practice. You can print off a physical form from the following website: http://www.mapsedu.org/schools/high/activities/athletic-forms.cfm; or by picking one up from the activities office at Merrill High School. Please have a doctor fill out the form.

