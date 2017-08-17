Stadium lights will be on all over Wisconsin as the 2017 high school football season kicks off Friday night.

In local action, the Merrill Bluejays varsity squad will host the Spartans of Superior High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Jay Stadium. Merrill and Superior have a history of facing each other in a non-conference season opener; the Bluejays will be looking to avenge last year’s 38-14 loss at Superior.

The Tomahawk Hatchets will hit the road to Shiocton Friday night to open the season with a non-conference game against the Chiefs.