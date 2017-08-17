Fotos from the past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor Jr

8-17-77

Three Shawano residents were arrested as Lincoln County authorities investigate a bizarre incident this past week in the Town of Corning. The three went to a home and got into a scuffle as they forcibly removed three children from the residence, injuring the Merrill man who owned the home. Deputies found the van that contained the three Shawano residents, the three children and two other juveniles. The mother of the children was not aware the children were being removed from the home by the trio as she was reportedly at an undisclosed location receiving “deprograming.” She had been associated with a religious group known as Disciples of Jesus Christ, also known as Disciples of Rama Behera. District Attorney Richard Olson spoke of confusion whether the three did or did not have permission from the mother to remove the children, but the local grandparents do have legal custody of the children per a court order. After a week of appearances in front of Judge Donald Schnabel where questions brought up by defense attorney James T. Rogers remained unanswered, the trio was eventually released on $1500 signature bonds. Olson stated if the charges related to taking the children did not stand he still would seek charges related to the assault battery and trespassing.

In news briefs: If you are a new child to the Merrill area and plan on attending school here this fall you need to register now at one of the Merrill School offices. All offices will be open for the purpose of registration starting Monday. Raymond Johnson has been introduced as the sales manager of the Anson-Gilkey Company. The appointment was announced by Donald Bice, President of the company. Norman L. Benson, 48 of Irma died on Saturday from injuries he received on August 5th in the Town of Birch. Benson struck the rear of a vehicle that had stopped to turn onto County Rd J at Irma. The Merrill Common Council has approved a cooperative agreement with the Merrill Housing Authority for the construction of 100 apartments on the Scott Street parking lot which would be focused on elderly housing. The agreement is a formality that will allow the MAHA to seek federal grant money in order to pay for the construction. The Merrill Chamber has gone on record opposing this construction unless the city or MAHA solves the parking crisis they feel the loss of the Scott Street lot would create. In other council action the group approved a cooperative agreement to fund an animal shelter with Lincoln County if the cost does not exceed $20,000.

The Merrill Giants have won their tenth consecutive title in the Lincoln County Baseball League by topping Gleason 10-0. Merrill posted their eleventh win of the season Sunday by allowing the challengers only one hit – a single in the first inning by J. Hipke, pitcher for Gleason. Mike Heuser led the ten hit Merrill attack with two home runs, a double, and a single in four trips to the plate. Mark Simon was credited with the win. Members of the team included: Harry Holzem, Darrell Berndt, Russ Sukow, Heuser, Jim Timm, Dave Detert, John Leist, Dan Thompson, Simon, Jeff Zolpreister, Dave Green, Dale Klug, Bill Helmuth, Mark Jehn, and Roger Baumgardt. They were managed by Dave Klug.

8-19-87

So if the State of Wisconsin owes you money and they cannot afford to pay you – then why pay them the money you owe them? That question was recently raised by Lincoln County Clerk of Court Janet Beyer Thums. It seems the State of Wisconsin has to pay the bills whenever a jury trial is held based on actions by Troopers in the Wisconsin State Patrol. The problem is when Beyer-Thums submitted her bill of $3,351.92 to the Wisconsin Attorney General she was told there is no money in the fund to reimburse the county. Beyer-Thums notes traffic offenders found guilty in front of a Lincoln County Judge find their fines split between the county and the state. So in a resolution approved unanimously by the County Board this past Tuesday the board has instructed the Clerk of Courts to hold onto the state’s share of any fines until they are reimbursed the money owed to them. The county is now awaiting a response from the state. In other board action the board got an update on the state of the proposed Lincoln County Landfill and approved a 1% pay raise for elected and non-represented employees.

Yet another city wide retail promotion is going on, this one aimed at the back to school shoppers. The Back to School Dog Days of Summer sale is sponsored by the Merrill Business Council. Shoppers will find numerous city businesses with outside sales on items for back to school. Even the local grocery stores are getting involved by having outdoor food sales. The Merrill Business Council will be set up in the parking lot of Merrill Federal Savings and Loan with hot dog sales and John’s United Foods will have a brat and hot dog stand out front of their store as will Champs Restaurant and Dave’s Red Owl. The Merrill Park and Recreation Department will have a dog parade starting at 10:00 AM at Cenotaph Park and WJMT has a drawing where residents can register at local businesses to win a dog house worth $150.

Speaking of back to school St. John’s Lutheran School is getting ready for the new year by welcoming two new teachers. Randy Davenport will be installed as fifth grade teacher and Youth director. Davenport is a native of Fort Dodge, Iowa and received a Bachelor’s Degree from Concordia Teachers College. Mrs. Kay Klug will also be installed as teacher of the third grade class. Kay is a 1973 graduate of Concordia and has eight years of prior teaching experience both at St. John’s and at a school in Florida.

8-20-97

Here is a sure sign that summer is coming to an end, the new teachers serving MAPS for the next school year are pictured on page four. They include Craig Olsen, Jane Schoepke, Connie Severt, Christina Klinge, Sherri Breit, Sherri Krause, Mary Gifford, Lisa Kirker, Sally Pfund, Mike Rindt, Jim Nolan, Pam Iwen, Shawn Schultz, Frank Van Alstine, Kirby Schultz, Russell Schultz, Amy Baumgartner, Christine Berenz, and Daren Catlin.

Although I am sure it took several recounts to confirm, Bill Heideman has been named the 1997 employee of the year at Pine Crest Nursing Home. Bill is the account administrator at the facility, and his peers chose him for the award based on his friendly and pleasant attitude and his genuine caring nature for the residents there.

The Lincoln House Lounge is again under new ownership and management and has announced their grand opening. Wayne Hendrickson is listed as manager. In the Sixth Ward Bob and Kathy Monnot have announced they are closing the Deli Delight and thank their customers for their support for the last three years.

Lois Weckwerth has an ace under her sleeve with the first and only hole in one this year at the Merrill Golf Club. Weckwerth sunk the 133 yard shot on the par-three 17th hole this past August 2nd. She was golfing with her husband Warren when she dropped in her first ever hole in one. (Her stepson Tom still is out there trying to repeat the feat every Thursday)