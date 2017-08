CLOSE

Motorists can expect to encounter a daytime lane closure on southbound US 51 at the WIS 64 interchange in Lincoln County, on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The speed limit in the work zone will be 55 MPH.

The lane closure is necessary for crews to complete routine bridge maintenance.

All work is scheduled for completion before the end of the day, Wednesday, Aug. 16. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and construction progress.