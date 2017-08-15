Merrill Area Public Schools welcomes two new elementary principals

CLOSE

Merrill Area Public Schools is pleased to announce the hiring of two new elementary principals for the 2017-18 school year.

Heather Skutak has been hired as the new elementary principal for Jefferson Elementary School. Heather earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education with a minor in English as a Second Language from UW Stevens Point. She completed her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership in 2012 from Marian University. She has taught primary grade students in the Mosinee School District for nine years, acted as Team Leader and Instructional Coach, and has served as the Elementary Summer School Principal in both Mosinee and Wausau school districts.

In her free time, Heather enjoys spending time on Lake DuBay fishing and boating with her husband and two children, watching the Dallas Cowboys, reading and watching movies.

Heather is eager to start the school year in her new role and is looking forward to getting to know the students, families and staff at Jefferson and throughout the district. Heather has an open door policy and welcomes everyone to stop in and visit.

Glenda Oginski has been hired as the new elementary principal for Kate Goodrich Elementary School. Glenda holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education Rank II, and a Masters Degree in Instructional Leadership from Western Kentucky University.

She is a Kentucky native and has been a resident of Wisconsin for the past four years. She began teaching as a Title I Teacher, and has taught all grades and content areas 1-5 over the course of 16 years. Most of her career was teaching English Language Arts in the intermediate grades where state assessment is crucial. Glenda will be starting her fifth year in an elementary principal role when she joins the Kate staff.

Glenda is very excited to join the Kate Goodrich Elementary Team and becoming part of the Merrill community.

“We are fortunate to welcome such passionate leaders to our administrative team,” said Superintendent Dr. John Sample. “Heather and Glenda bring that level of commitment and experience that will greatly benefit our students and staff.”