CLOSE

Derold “Click” E. Rothmeyer, 90, Wausau, died Monday, August 14, 2017 at his home.

He was born April 13, 1927 in Brokaw, son of the late Elmer and Mabel (Kleinschmidt) Rothmeyer. On November 16, 1946, he married Delores Kolter at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2007.

Derold worked for Wausau Paper Corp. in Brokaw for 46 years until his retirement. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, traveling, taking long walks, polka music and dancing. He loved spending time with his family at the cabin in Tomahawk and taking everyone out for ice cream at the Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe.

Derold will be remembered for saying, “I’ve always lived a good life.” He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Sandy (Vernon) Buchberger, Schofield, Dennis (Paulette) Rothmeyer, Merrill, Rhonda (George) Krautkramer, Wausau, Sherri (Clinton) Wallis, Weston and Kevin (Jessica) Rothmeyer, Edgar; grandchildren, Robin Buchberger, Tammy Lorbiecki, Becky Swita, Kimberly Buchberger, Tony Rothmeyer, Danielle (Tim) Kurtz, Melissa (Brian) Krueger, Mike (fiancée Kate Dahlvig) Krautkramer, Monica, Jessica, Ashley and Matthew Krautkramer, Mitchell (Veronica) Krautkramer, Trista Hackbarth, Aaron (fiancée Christina Guss) Hackbarth, Heather (Cody) Kilty, Meghan (Aca) Moss and Trevor Rothmeyer; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie Iwen, Wausau and Carol (Ed) Dancik, Hiles, Wis.; three brothers, Larry (Jean) Rothmeyer, Roger (Debbie) Rothmeyer and Rodney (JoAnn) Rothmeyer, all of Weston; sister-in-law, Mary Rothmeyer, Wausau; special friend, Virginia Fenske, Schofield; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Delores, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ardin Rothmeyer; and two sisters, Dona Karaba and Joyce Pfantz.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Wausau. Rev. Peter Kieffer will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Friends may call on Sundayfrom 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. There will be a rosary service at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Derold’s family to be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com