CLOSE

Robert (Bob) L. Klade, 34, Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2017, at Aspirus Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 7, 1983.

Bob was considered a big kid in a grown up body. He loved playing with his boys, being a simple game of tag to wrestling. He enjoyed his time with family at birthday parties, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Bob is survived by his parents Michael (Ginny) Klade, Merrill; and Janice Klade, Wausau; sons Joey, 13; Jasper, 9; Jerrick, 7 and Jaxton, 6. Siblings Mike J. Klade and Erick Klade, both of Merrill; and Kailyn (William) Alexander, Wausau; grandmother Gladys Verbsky. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Jayden; his great-grandmother Lorraine Lenard; grandmother Jen Klade; grandfather Harry Bloom; step-grandfather Richard Verbsky and uncle Rick Lenard.

Robert will be deeply missed by all that knew and love him. He will now be an angel to watch over us and guide us till we meet again. He will also be giving the gift of life by being an organ donor.

A Celebration of Life was held at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 426 Washington St., Wausau WI on Monday, August 14, 2017.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.HonorOne.com