Rangers go down early in playoffs

CLOSE

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In Sunday’s regional playoff game in Rib Lake the Merrill Rangers took on Whitehall in their first game and were ten-run-ruled in seven innings. The Rangers were only able to put up two hits in the entire game as they lost 10-0.

Whitehall took control early scoring three runs in the second inning. Whitehall added one run in the fourth inning and another one in the fifth to make it 5-0. In the top of the seventh Whitehall scored five more runs to take a 10 run lead. The Rangers were able to get a runner in scoring position in their half of the second but were not able to drive him in.

Chase Nelson started on the mound for Merrill. Nelson went six innings allowing eight hits and eight runs (2 earned runs). Shawn Schultz finished the game striking out one, walking one and allowing 2 run on two hits.

The Rangers ended the year with a 10-6 record, 9-3 league record and took third place in the Dairyland League.