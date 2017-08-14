Merrill Police Reports

August 7

1:23 p.m.- A caller reported her adult daughter was at her residence refusing to leave and causing problems. Officers met with the daughter and mother. The mother did not wish the daughter to get in trouble however the daughter was arrested for a similar type incident officers had investigated about a month prior.

1:46 p.m.- A female was arrested for a probation violation at the request of Probation & Parole.

August 11

11:55 a.m.- Officers responded to a domestic complaint. The female party had been pushed down, items thrown at her which struck her and she was dragged through the house. The male party fled from the residence in a vehicle and he was stopped by the Wausau Police Department and was turned over to the Merrill Police Department. He is being charged with domestic disorderly conduct. Investigation is ongoing regarding drug violations.

August 12

5:52 p.m.- Officers responded to a disorderly conduct complaint. Officers spoke with numerous witnesses who observed the neighbor across the street yelling and being vulgar with a juvenile female who lived next door. Witnesses advised this is an ongoing issue. Contact was made with the victim who advised the same information. Contact was made with the male suspect who denied the allegations. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and when officers went to arrest him, he resisted and was also charged with resisting arrest.

August 13

7:38 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The K9 was deployed and indicated a positive alert. The vehicle was searched and the officer located a bag of methamphetamine. The male driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. He was cited for nonregistration, displaying unauthorized registration sticker and operating without insurance.