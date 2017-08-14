Constance Swanson

CLOSE

Constance “Connie” Swanson, age 94, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017 at her home under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice. She was born September 13, 1922 in Holland City, Michigan to the late Paul and Emma Neumann. On May 11, 1940, Connie and Earl Swanson were united in marriage at St. Stephen’s UCC in Merrill. He preceded her in death September 26, 1986.

Connie attended school in Merrill and graduated from Pine Grove School. She worked at Weinbrenner as a laborer and at Green’s Floral. In her spare time, Connie enjoyed volunteering at the local food pantry and at her church. She loved cooking, baking, flowers and gardening. Connie was also a Brewers and Packer Fan. She was a member of the Merrill Historical Society and St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ.

Survivors include her seven children: Diana (Hubert) Jascor, Gail (Burl) Scantlin, Loretta David, David (Nancy) Swanson, Alan (Kathie) Swanson, Sandra (Don) Oppitz and Susan Swanson; 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Mae Bertotto and Nancy Turner; and one brother: Ray Neumann. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Earl Swanson, son-in-law; Willard David, great-grandson, Dawson David, three brothers, Donald Neumann, Earl Neumann and Leslie Neumann.

Funeral services for Connie will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 11;00 am at St. Stephens United Church of Christ. Rev. Julie Goranson will officiate. A visitation will be from 9-11 am at the church on Saturday.

Burial will be in Merrill Memorial Park. Memorials may be given to St. Stephen’s UCC, the Merrill Food Pantry or the Merrill Historical Society. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.