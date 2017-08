Tiffany Detert has completed US Navy basic training and has graduated from I.T. School in Pensacola, FL. She will report to the Port of San Diego, CA, and was assigned duty on the aircraft carrier USS T. Roosevelt on July 22, 2017. She joins a crew of over 5,000. Tiffany is a 2016 Merrill High School graduate and the daughter of Brad & Dianne Detert.