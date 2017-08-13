Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court

Jerome A. Bonke, 41 of Merrill– was charged August 10, related to 4 Felony counts of Capturing Images of Nudity.

According to court records, a Merrill Police Department investigator was contacted on June 22, from a party indicating discovery of images on Bonke’s phone, of another party. Upon examination, the photos discovered showed various exposed areas of the victim’s body. Two photos of similar content reportedly depicted what appeared to be Bonke’s hand lifting a blanket away from the individual depicted in the photos. The victim indicated having no idea the pictures had been taken, advising of being asleep when they were taken.

Mark William Nelson, 36 of Merrill– was charged August 8 with a Felony charge of Battery by Prisoners.

According to court records, Nelson was engaged in an altercation with another inmate at the Lincoln County Jail on July 19, reportedly arguing over which roads go from Merrill to Wausau. Nelson then reportedly ran from the table he was seated at, to the bed where the victim lay and struck the victim in the head.

The victim reportedly sustained injuries requiring medical transport; including a laceration below the eye, a fractured eye socket and a laceration to the top of the head.

Mary M. Zebik, 45 of Merrill-was charged August 9 with Misdemeanor charges of Intentionally Pointing a Firearm at Person, Disorderly Conduct, Operating a Firearm While Intoxicated and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

According to court records, on the evening of August 8 Lincoln County deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Pope Road in rural Lincoln County. Deputies were advised Zebik had been consuming

alcohol, aimed a firearm at another party then discharged the firearm into the air. Zebik was taken into custody upon arrival of deputies but refused to identify the firearm involved in the incident. A search warrant was obtained and a .22 rifle was later retrieved from the residence of where Zebik was taken into custody.

Stevie L. Degner, 17 of Merrill– was charged August 9 with Misdemeanor charges of Battery, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property.

According to court records, Degner was involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on the evening of July 12. During the incicent, Degner reportedly became engaged in an altercation with another party; reportedly due to Degner being upset about the reporting party’s child was crying. Degner reportedly threw a clothing iron at the victim, striking the victim in the back. Degner reportedly threw several other items at the victim and reportedly struck the TV set inside the hotel room where the incident took place. Investigating officers estimated the TV damages to be an estimated $750. Degner also reportedly made threats to break the victim’s neck and the child’s neck.