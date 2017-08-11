Rangers fall to Plover

By Jared Schmeltzer

Reporter

In Wednesday night’s game at Plover, the Merrill Rangers lost 6-5 after giving up the lead late.

Merrill was first to get on the board scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. With the bases loaded, Garret Pagel singled into left center field scoring the runners from second and third. Plover was able to respond with two of their own in the bottom half of the inning. In the fifth inning the Rangers scored three runs to take the lead. After an error and a walk, Brad Kanitz came to the plate with runners on first and second and hit his second home run of the year on a bomb to left field.

In the seventh inning Plover scored one run making it 5-3. One inning later Plover scored three more runs to take the lead and hold on for the 6-5 win.

Justin Pyan started on the mound for Merrill. Pyan went three innings striking out one, walking two, and allowing two runs on four hits. Chase Nelson came in next and pitched two innings striking out three and walking one. Shawn Schultz would relieve Nelson and pitch one inning. Jared Schmeltzer threw one and a third innings striking out one, walking four and allowing four runs. Nick Bowe pitched two thirds of an inning. The top hitters for Merrill include Garret Pagel (2H, 2RBI) and Brad Kanitz (1H, 3RBI, HR).