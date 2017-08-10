UW-Extension hosts UW Entomologist for workshop

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Lincoln County UW-Extension is hosting a workshop with PJ Liesch, UW Entomologist on Aug. 29 starting at 1 p.m. in Room 156 in the lower level of the Lincoln County Service Center, 801 N. Sales St., Merrill.

Liesch is the director of the UW-Madison Insect Diagnostic Lab. He holds degrees in biological sciences and entomology. He is also involved with the Wisconsin Master Gardener Program and the First Detector Network. In addition, he is an instructor in the Wisconsin Pesticide Applicator Training and UW Farm and Industry Short Course programs.

Liesch is also a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Larry Meiller Show. He will discuss current insect problems in our gardens, fields and recreational outdoor activities.

RSVP not required but appreciated by calling the Lincoln County UW-Extension Office at 715-539-1072.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Fifth annual Merrill Community Night Out draws crowd to Festival Grounds

Comments comments

Golf outing supports Honor Flight, Making Dreams Come True of Lincoln County

Comments comments

Merrill Relay for Life this weekend

Comments comments

75th annual Spirit-Hill-Ogema 4-H Fair

Comments comments