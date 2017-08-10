UW-Extension hosts UW Entomologist for workshop

Lincoln County UW-Extension is hosting a workshop with PJ Liesch, UW Entomologist on Aug. 29 starting at 1 p.m. in Room 156 in the lower level of the Lincoln County Service Center, 801 N. Sales St., Merrill.

Liesch is the director of the UW-Madison Insect Diagnostic Lab. He holds degrees in biological sciences and entomology. He is also involved with the Wisconsin Master Gardener Program and the First Detector Network. In addition, he is an instructor in the Wisconsin Pesticide Applicator Training and UW Farm and Industry Short Course programs.

Liesch is also a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Larry Meiller Show. He will discuss current insect problems in our gardens, fields and recreational outdoor activities.

RSVP not required but appreciated by calling the Lincoln County UW-Extension Office at 715-539-1072.