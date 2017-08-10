Near overdose leads to Felony drug charges for Merrill woman

Briana L. Robertson, 24, of Merrill-appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court on both Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1; facing several drug related and Bail Jumping charges.

In her first appearance on the morning of Monday, July 31, Robertson was charged with Felony-Possession of Methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of Possession of THC, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription.

According to court records, Robertson was involved in a traffic stop with Merrill officers on the afternoon of Sunday, July 30.

One of the investigating officers was a certified Drug Recognition Expert and according to his notes, during contact with Robertson; signs indicative of drug impairment were detected and she was subsequently taken into custody on a charge of Operating while Under the Influence. A subsequent search of Robertson’s vehicle yielded .19 grams of Methamphetamine and .64 grams of Marijuana. A single pill was also reportedly discovered, which was later identified as a controlled substance, prescribed to treat seizures and anxiety disorders. Additional items of drug paraphernalia were also discovered in Robertson’s possession, including syringes.

Following her appearance on July 31, Robertson was released on a $2,500 signature bond.

According to court records, in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, Merrill officers responded with Merrill Fire Department EMS to a reported possible drug overdose.

Upon arrival, Robertson was identified as the female party lying prone in the residence, reportedly unconscious, cold to the touch and shaking. EMS personnel administered a dose of NARCAN and Robertson’s condition reportedly began to improve.

Upon gaining consciousness, Robertson reportedly denied using any illegal drugs.

However, a witness reportedly led officers to Robertson’s belongings, while EMS personnel treated and transported Robertson for further treatment. Upon contact with Robertson’s belongings in the kitchen, two plastic baggies were discovered. One baggie contained a rock-like substance which later tested positive for Methamphetamine. The other baggie contained a tan powdery substance suspected to be Heroin. A piece of foil was also discovered amongst Robertson’s belongings, which reportedly contained a similar tan powdery substance.

According to officer notes, due to an advisory from the state crime lab regarding Fentanyl exposure, officers did not field test the powdery substance to ascertain if it was indeed Heroin; following discovery of the substance.

Upon contact with Robertson at the hospital later on the morning of Aug. 1, Robertson reportedly admitted to the substances being Heroin and Methamphetamine. Following medical clearance, Robertson was transported to the Lincoln County Jail on Felony charges of Possession of Heroin and Possession of Methamphetamine as well as a misdemeanor charge of Bail Jumping.

Robertson appeared in Lincoln County Circuit once again on Tuesday, Aug. 1; facing said charges. Following her appearance, Robertson was ordered held on $2,500 cash bond and remains in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail.