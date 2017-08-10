Merrill Relay for Life this weekend

Teams of walkers will take on cancer at the Merrill Festival Grounds this weekend during the Merrill Relay for Life. The public is invited to join in any or all activities as the Relay for Life raises funds for the American Cancer Society and the fight against cancer.

The event kicks off Friday night, Aug. 11, with bingo in the Sell Building starting at 4 p.m. Survivor registration begins at 5 p.m. and the opening ceremony is at 6 p.m., after which cancer survivors will make the first lap of the Relay.

Activities throughout the evening will include games, horse rides, Grandpa’s Farm petting zoo, sled dog demonstration, Dorinda’s Dance Studio demonstrations, Merrill Fire Department ladder truck, Merrill Police K9 Officer Eros and artist Andy Goretski.

The luminary ceremony, honoring those battling cancer and remembering those who have lost their lives to the disease, will be held at 9 p.m. Lighted bags will line the walking track at the Festival Grounds. Following the luminary ceremony will be a Celebration of Life fireworks display in the grandstand.

The Relay will continue through the night into Saturday morning. A pancake breakfast sponsored by the Rotary Club will be served in the Sell Building starting at 7:30 a.m. Raffle drawings and the event closing will be held at 10 a.m.