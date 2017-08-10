Mark your calendars for Make A Difference Day

Though it may seem early, we are announcing this year’s Make A Difference Day date so people can mark their calendars. The event will take place on Saturday morning, Oct. 28. Volunteers are needed both inside and out. If you are interested in helping with registration and other duties inside, or have questions, please contact Linda Becker at 715-873-4564.

Hundreds of volunteers of all ages are needed for raking projects around the community. No advance registration is necessary, except for groups. If you received help last year, you will receive a letter with a postcard to return in September.

Make A Difference Day is sponsored by Merrill Forward Together Healthy Community Initiative (MFTHCI) and the Optimists. Stay tuned for more information and please save the date to join us in helping those in need. Working together—We Can Make A Difference!