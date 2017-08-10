Golf outing supports Honor Flight, Making Dreams Come True of Lincoln County

Victory Lane will hold its annual golf outing on Aug. 26 to benefit Making Dreams Come True of Lincoln County and the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Victory Lane started the golf outing 13 years ago with the money going to scholarships for Merrill High School athletes.

“We maintained the scholarship support for seven years and awarded over $30,000 in scholarships,” said Victory Lane owner Dave Leopold.

Making Dreams Come True of Lincoln County was established in 2012 as a way to help fulfill wishes for community members in need. Inspired by Tim Tebow’s charitable foundation, Leopold said he was looking for a way to make a bigger impact in someone’s life with the money raised.

“I felt giving a few thousand dollars to a few students each year toward a large education debt was not as impactful,” he said. “We added ‘of Lincoln County’ to the name as we wanted the money to stay in Lincoln County to take care of our own.”

The mission of Making Dreams Come True of Lincoln County is to grant a memorable and enriching experience for a community member or family experiencing adversity due to health, finance or other misfortune.

For the first time this year, the golf outing will also support sponsorships for four Lincoln County veterans to participate in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. In addition, Making Dreams Come True of Lincoln County will send a Merrill man who is very ill with cancer on a trip to Washington, D.C.

Leopold said the goal is to continue to fund four Honor Flight trips every year while still helping a community member in need.

The two main fundraisers each year are the annual golf outing in August and a Packer Party late in the year at Victory Lane.

“This is a total family and Victory Lane team effort,” Leopold said.

There is still room for more teams and sponsors on the golf outing.

“We could really use the community support by sponsoring and/or getting in the event!” Leopold said. “The more golfers, the more we earn and the more we can give. Corporate/business sponsorships are our main source of income.”

Making Dreams Come True of Lincoln County also welcomes community members in need who have a wish that would otherwise be unattainable.

“This year we have two great causes, but some years we search,” Leopold noted.

The organization is always in need of volunteers for events and planning; possibly even a new board member. A partner, advocate or sponsors in Tomahawk also would be helpful, Leopold noted.

Leopold said they would also welcome ideas for an additional annual event.

We would like to find a third annual fundraiser to help boost our ability to give,” he said.

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Katie Annis or Dave Leopold at makingdreamslc@gmail.com.

More information is available online at www.makingdreamscometrueoflincolncounty.com.

The golf outing will be held Aug. 26 starting at 10:30 a.m. at Merrill Golf Course. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, a post-golf prime rib dinner at Victory Lane, hole events, raffle prizes and a $5,000 hole-in-one prize.

Teams may sign up by calling Merrill Golf Course at 715-536-2529.

Even those who don’t golf are invited to buy a ticket for the prime rib dinner at Victory Lane.