Fifth annual Merrill Community Night Out draws crowd to Festival Grounds

Two medical helicopters were on display at Community Night Out. The Spirit helicopter, foreground, had to lift off for a medical flight about a half hour into the event.

The Merrill Police and Fire departments teamed up to host a community event at the Merrill Festival Grounds Tuesday evening. The fifth annual “Merrill Community Night Out” focused on services that are offered in the Merrill community.

Previously held at Normal Park, Community Night Out invites residents to enjoy free food, activities, and fun, all while learning about the many services available to the community.

The evening featured booths with equipment of Police and Fire departments, activities for people of all ages, equipment and displays from a variety of community resources, and a chance to visit and ask questions.

Other agencies participating in this event included the Wisconsin Department of Justice Mobile Crime Lab, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Merrill Parks and Recreation, Merrill Community Enrichment Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, T.B. Scott Library, Merrill Street Department, Merrill Water Utility, Lincoln County Crime Stoppers, NTC Center for Excellence, the Merrill Transit System, and more.

Merrill Transit offered bus rides to and from the event all evening at no cost to the rider.

Law enforcement vehicles of various types were on display at Community Night Out, including this tracked UTV used by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. A bird's eye view of Community Night Out from the Merrill Fire Department aerial truck.
