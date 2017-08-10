The 75th annual Spirit-Hill-Ogema 4-H Fair will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 & 19. The fair is held at the Spirit Town Hall, located 10 miles east of Ogema on State Highway 86. Twenty-four 4-H members from the Wilson Workers, Happy Hoboes, Hillbillies and Hamburg Hawks will be exhibiting nearly 300 entries at this year’s fair.

Friday evening the dog judging will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday judging begins at 9 a.m.

A special program to commemorate the 75th fair will take place at 1 p.m. with special recognition of former fair royalty in attendance. Throughout the day special displays and activities celebrating the fair’s history will be offered.

Grampa’s Farm petting zoo will be on location from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A buffet lunch will be available Saturday from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Additional food items including ice cream, soda, popcorn and candy will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Outdoor games including the egg toss and tug-of-war will begin at 12:30 p.m. Exhibits leave the fairgrounds at 3 p.m.

At 7 p.m. a program featuring entertainment by the participating 4-H clubs, presentation of trophies, recognition of former fair royalty in attendance and announcement of the 2017 Spirit-Hill-Ogema 4-H Fair royalty will be held in the Spirit Town Hall.

Please visit https://sites.google.com/site/spirithillogema4hfair/ for more information.