Thunderstorms possible later today <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/xUWAehIoNDo/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/xUWAehIoNDo" /> Posted by: Foto News , August 9, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts Video: Parkside students meet a few new feathered friends Comments comments T.B Scott to showcase ‘Critic’s Choice’ movie event: ‘Highest Duty’ Comments comments ‘Breaking Bread’ meal set for Aug. 17 Comments comments VFW Post 1638 celebrates 75 years Comments comments