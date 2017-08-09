T.B Scott to showcase ‘Critic’s Choice’ movie event: ‘Highest Duty’

Critic’s Choice movie event

Ride the bus for free on Friday, Aug. 11 to the T.B. Scott Library for a 1 p.m. feature film based on the book “HIGHEST DUTY: My Search for What Really Matters” by Chesley Sullenberger and Jeffrey Zaslow.

Dubbed the “Miracle on the Hudson” by social media, the PG-13 rated movie chronicles the astonishing landing of US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River and the follow-up investigation which almost destroyed the reputation and career of the pilots. Starring Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart and Valerie Mahaffey, this thrilling drama is a crowd pleaser! Popcorn and beverages served during the entire movie.

If you missed the last Outreach Mini-Golf Library Event, you are in luck! The final golf event for this year will be Friday, Aug. 25, from 1–3 p.m. in the library Community Room. Try your luck on the “Road to Mystery” hole or the “Three Little Pigs Pass.” Come and practice your swing on the “Paperback Putting Green!” Golf clubs and snacks will be provided, but you may always bring your own putter.

For more information about either of these events, please visit the library website www.tbscottlibrary.org or call T.B. Scott Library at (715) 536-7191.