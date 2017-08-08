VFW Post 1638 celebrates 75 years

Posted by: ,
Jeremy Ratliff
Reporter

On Saturday, Merrill’s Schmitt-Manecke-Donner VFW Post 1638 celebrated 75 years of service and camaraderie with local veterans, with their 75th Anniversary party.
Celebration co-organizer Sue Gleason considers the celebration a success.
“We have anniversary celebrations every year, but this was the first we have done in a while; that was open to the public. I was very happy with the turnout, I would guess we had 250-300 people come in and out through the day,” she adds.
“It was nice to see people take the time to have a look at the many displays we had. The VFW had various memorabilia on display which they had gathered over the years, and it was nice to have other people bring in items to display.”
In addition to an array of military memorabilia on display Saturday were children’s games, 13 gun raffles, DJ and karaoke music courtesy of Coyote Karaoke and Cody Rogers, and fresh barbecue cuisine courtesy of Rich Seefeldt and Bobby Paez, with Rich’s Amazin’ Blazin’ BBQ of Merrill.

Pictured left to right raffling off 13 firearms Saturday afternoon, as part of the VFW Post 1638 75th Anniversary celebration; George Schmoeckel, Jim Moser and Bob Wegner.

“Our goal was to have a family friendly party and I think we accomplished that,” Gleason said. “We had a lot of items on display, gun and basket raffles, games for the kids, great music and good food from Rich’s BBQ. We are very thankful for everyone who came down to celebrate.”
Of the 13 raffles held Saturday, all but one were open to the public. The raffle held in exception was a “Veteran Only” raffle, resulting in the unnamed winner being awarded a Henry Golden Boy .22.

An opening ceremony kicked off at noon on Saturday, for VFW Post 1638's 75th Anniversary Celebration Wisconsin District 7 commander Michele Rathke pictured left, with VFW Post 1638 Commander John Rathke and Post Trustee Russ Iwen. Mayor Bill Bialecki prepares to 'roll out' with Captain America
Bobba and Katie Paez and Rich Seefeldt of Rich's Amazin' Blazin' BBQ provided hot, fresh 'eats' for Celebration guests throughout the day on Saturday.

 

