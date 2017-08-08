Sunny and 80 today <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/gCElRvjeblo/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/gCElRvjeblo" /> Posted by: Foto News , August 8, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts 'Mostly sunny and awesome today' Chamber Spotlight on Business: Lincoln Community Bank Comments comments School supplies and backpack donations are being accepted Comments comments VFW announces Frank Brown Scholarship winners Comments comments