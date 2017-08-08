Fifth annual Merrill Community Night Out at Festival Grounds tonight

The Merrill Police and Fire departments are teamed up to host a community event at Merrill Festival Grounds tonight from 5-8 p.m. The fifth annual “Merrill Community Night Out” is focused on services that are offered in the Merrill community.

New location, rain or shine! Community Night Out invites residents to come to Merrill Festival Grounds and enjoy free food, activities, and fun, all while learning about the many services available to the community.

The evening will feature booths with equipment of Police and Fire departments, activities for people of all ages, equipment and displays from a variety of community resources, and a chance to visit and ask questions.

Other agencies participating in this event include the Wisconsin Department of Justice Mobile Crime Lab, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Merrill Parks and Recreation, Merrill Community Enrichment Center, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, T.B Scott Library, Merrill Street Department, Merrill Water Utility, Lincoln County Crime Stoppers, NTC Center for Excellence, the Merrill Transit System, and more.

Free food will be available including hot dogs, watermelon and more.

Merrill Transit will be running busses all evening at no cost to the rider. If bus rides to and from the event are desired, call 715-536-7112.