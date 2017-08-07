Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 50-year-old Wausau man was arrested late last Monday evening on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped the vehicle the man was driving on US Hwy. 51 at County Rd. S. A check showed he was wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff for contempt of court.

A 22-year-old Merrill man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a crash in the Town of Harrison. At 4:14 a.m. a cell 911 caller reported a vehicle had left the roadway and crashed on Bear Trail Road east of Otter Lake Road. The two occupants of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Tomahawk woman and a 22-year-old Tomahawk man, were both injured in the crash and transported by Tomahawk EMS to Ministry Sacred Heart Hospital. The driver was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The Town of Russell Fire Department assisted deputies on the scene.

A 57-year-old Irma woman was injured after a two vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Town of Birch. The woman was a passenger on a motorcycle which crashed after coming too close to a passing motorhome on Horn Lake Road. The woman was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Town of Russell Fire Department assisted deputies on the scene.

A 65-year-old Three Lakes man was arrested late Friday evening after a traffic stop in the town of Birch. A deputy stopped the man on US Hwy. 51 north of County Rd. V for speeding. It was learned the man was wanted on charges related to an incident in Three Lakes in Oneida County. The man was cited for speeding and driving on a revoked license before he was turned over to an Oneida County Deputy.

Two Dane County women will be referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. The women were stopped for a speeding violation on US Hwy. 51 north of County Rd. V. When the Lincoln County K9 Nina indicated the vehicle contained drugs, the women produced two pipes which they admitted were used to smoke marijuana. The women, both 17 years old from Madison and Middleton, will be referred on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 36-year-old Tomahawk woman was arrested early Sunday morning on a warrant charge. A deputy was investigating a suspicious activity complaint in the Town of Birch when contact was made with the woman. It was discovered she was wanted after failing to appear in Lincoln County Court on a criminal traffic charge.

A 39-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested early Sunday morning on a disorderly conduct charge. Deputies responded to a residence just before 1 a.m. reporting a disturbance involving an intoxicated man.

The number of car deer crashes is low with five being reported this past week.