Kobe Coey, age 19, of Tomahawk, went home to be with his heavenly father on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

He enjoyed fishing, skateboarding, campfires, BMX biking, swimming, and spending time with his family, nieces, nephews and friends.

Kobe is survived by his Dad, James Coey of Tomahawk, his Mom Michele (Rick) Hedges of Tomahawk.

His Paternal Grandparents, Robert and Marian Coey of Tomahawk.

His Maternal Grandparents, John Payne of Merrill, and Karen and Philip Reddin of Stevens Point.

His Sister, Amber Coey of Fond du Lac, WI.

2 Brothers, Jesse (April) Coey of Tomahawk, and Ian Coey of Merrill.

2 Step-Brothers, Mike Hedges of Tomahawk and Tyler Hedges of Merrill.

3 Nieces, Destinee Coey of Shawano, Tiana Pietschmann of Tomahawk, and Briannna Espitia of Tomahawk.

3 Nephews, Ayden Herbst, Nathan Coey, and Jayden Chase, all of Tomahawk.

Kobe was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Sylvia A. Payne, and Grandmother, Delores Hedges. He will be forever remembered, greatly missed and always loved.

A Celebration of Life Gathering for Kobe Coey will take place at Generations Funeral Home in Tomahawk on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 10 AM until 12 Noon to share memories. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

View Kobe’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com